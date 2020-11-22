Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 563 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $71,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $130.18 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $138.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.13 and its 200 day moving average is $117.71.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.