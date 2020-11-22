Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 440 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,203,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,698,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 193,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 946,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,177,000 after purchasing an additional 66,669 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 688.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 255,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,452,000 after purchasing an additional 223,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 104,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 24,072 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $156.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.52 and a 200-day moving average of $134.68. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $164.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $143.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

