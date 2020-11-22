Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 375 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IXN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 119.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 88.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $274.55 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $155.91 and a 52-week high of $283.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.36.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

