Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 2,216 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $27,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2,342.9% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NYCB. CSFB decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $9.07 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. Equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

