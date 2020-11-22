Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. South State CORP. grew its position in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 8,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $108.99 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 72.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.35.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.83.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

