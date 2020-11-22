Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Sysco by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Sysco by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.22.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,763,297 shares of company stock worth $127,561,160. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYY stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.76 and its 200 day moving average is $58.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

