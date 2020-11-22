Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 14,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.16. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.45.

