Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,776,000 after buying an additional 72,679 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in McKesson by 94.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,367,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,080,000 after buying an additional 2,117,981 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 11.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,741,000 after buying an additional 338,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in McKesson by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,060,000 after buying an additional 36,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in McKesson by 0.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,623,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,062,000 after buying an additional 11,666 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCK. ValuEngine raised McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.86.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $169.87 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $187.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.40 and a 200-day moving average of $152.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

