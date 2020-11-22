Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Timken alerts:

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $71.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $73.92.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Timken from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $3,529,268.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $479,800.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,554 shares of company stock worth $5,141,436. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.