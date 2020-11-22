Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 54.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 20.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $23.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $48.80.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.54 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was down 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $68,932.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,464.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 6,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $123,891.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,388.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $445,009 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

