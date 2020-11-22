Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 911 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 358.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total value of $575,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,601,502.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.48, for a total transaction of $5,643,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,456,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,974 shares of company stock valued at $75,301,295. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $339.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.07.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $489.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $425.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.42 and a 12 month high of $508.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $464.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,275.03, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

