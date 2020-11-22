Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 164,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 35.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 102.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NCLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in cruise business. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruses.

