Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $528,000 in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UAL. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 246.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 220.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 90.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 145.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UAL opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average is $34.12. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $93.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $404,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,610.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 50,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $2,019,785.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,235.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,533 shares of company stock worth $7,980,440 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

