Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $165,000 in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 61,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at $192,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,864.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

COTY opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

COTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Coty from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

