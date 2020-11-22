Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 1,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Linde by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Linde by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN opened at $252.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $269.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.44.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.