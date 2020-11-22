Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $771,000 Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 51,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 31,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN opened at $121.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.71.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALXN. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.72.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

