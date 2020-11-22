Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $467,000 Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,532 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 32,850 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,509,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 144,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 21,339 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

In other Alaska Air Group news, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $178,412.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,973.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $95,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,070.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $70.41.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.94 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s revenue was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

