Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $58,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Cabana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $82,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $84.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.63. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.