Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,111 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $203.39 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $210.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

