Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN opened at $120.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.33. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

