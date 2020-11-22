Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 183.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $114.17 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $122.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.