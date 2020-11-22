Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,850 ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $33.19.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

