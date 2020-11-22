Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 788,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,705,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,439,730 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $84.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $101.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.33. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $94.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

