Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 1,141 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy bought 19,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RTX opened at $69.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $105.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

