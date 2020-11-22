Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $648.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to post $648.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $661.00 million and the lowest is $635.00 million. Kontoor Brands posted sales of $652.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.75. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The business had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays raised shares of Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kontoor Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 127.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,619,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,189,000 after buying an additional 908,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 299.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,345,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,787,000 after buying an additional 1,008,371 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 13.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 842,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after buying an additional 98,447 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the third quarter worth $16,770,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 658,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after buying an additional 20,879 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KTB stock opened at $42.18 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

