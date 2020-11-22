Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) PT Set at €65.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) has been given a €65.00 ($76.47) price target by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 40.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KBX. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €102.67 ($120.78).

Shares of ETR:KBX opened at €108.56 ($127.72) on Friday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a 1-year high of €110.24 ($129.69). The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion and a PE ratio of 36.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is €103.14 and its 200-day moving average is €98.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.74.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

