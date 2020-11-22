Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

KMB opened at $139.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.