Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

KRYAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kerry Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of KRYAY opened at $144.48 on Wednesday. Kerry Group has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $145.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.25.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

