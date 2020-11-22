Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) a €11.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €18.60 ($21.88).

Shares of WAC opened at €15.65 ($18.41) on Thursday. Wacker Neuson SE has a 52 week low of €7.80 ($9.18) and a 52 week high of €18.57 ($21.85). The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €17.01 and a 200-day moving average of €15.11.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

