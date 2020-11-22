KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for KBR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.32.

KBR opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.44 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.30. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 23.67%.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $58,635.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,227.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $63,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in KBR in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KBR by 7,306.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

