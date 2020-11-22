KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KBH. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on KB Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on KB Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KB Home from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $36.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average is $34.13. KB Home has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $42.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.06.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $999.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 18,903 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $763,681.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew W. Mandino sold 9,248 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $376,671.04. Insiders sold a total of 469,583 shares of company stock worth $16,975,408 in the last 90 days. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in KB Home by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in KB Home by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

