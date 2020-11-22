Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) by 1,558.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,666 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.29% of Kadmon worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KDMN. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Kadmon by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 114,108 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 505.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 1,079,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,733,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,645,000 after buying an additional 266,504 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on KDMN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

Kadmon stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.56. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.