Kadant Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kadant in a report released on Wednesday, November 18th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Kadant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $131.36 on Friday. Kadant has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.32. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $154.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.71 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kadant by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,040,000 after acquiring an additional 49,918 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kadant by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 693,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,052,000 after acquiring an additional 189,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 597,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,530,000 after acquiring an additional 49,939 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Kadant by 35,614.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 397,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 396,747 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Kadant by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 149,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,877 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $57,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Albertine sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $364,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,112.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

