Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,549 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 5,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.80.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $121.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $138.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $374,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,132,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,652,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,567 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,427 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

