Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 14.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 204,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,730,000 after buying an additional 25,546 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 24.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 199,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,620,000 after buying an additional 39,365 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,169,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,370 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,358. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $218.51 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

