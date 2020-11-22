Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.28% of Shoe Carnival as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,536,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 66,390 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,830,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 576.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 302,266 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 168,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average of $29.87. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $40.15.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 1.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti lowered Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoe Carnival has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In other Shoe Carnival news, CEO Clifton E. Sifford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $1,179,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,841,222.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Aschleman sold 1,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $51,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,768 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

