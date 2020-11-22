Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 4.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 30.9% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 109.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Bruker by 73.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Bruker by 8.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $51.04 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.85.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $511.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.25 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRKR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $30,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,650.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI), and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST) segments.

