Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $2.09 Million Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 128,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 905.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 449,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after buying an additional 404,757 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 492.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 398,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after buying an additional 331,014 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 320,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 221,585 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 595.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 136,400 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 809.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 124,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 110,624 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPTN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SpartanNash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $647.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

