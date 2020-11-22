Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $1.83 Million Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 41.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 50.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Chewy by 34.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Chewy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 16.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $68.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.65. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $74.84. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of -124.93 and a beta of -0.11.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $4,316,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,741,084.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 21,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,248,067.86. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 74,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,528.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,868 shares of company stock worth $8,575,333 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

