Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 91,300 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 56.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,240 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 91,300 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tapestry by 230.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 10.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at about $948,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth about $3,306,000. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPR opened at $28.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $30.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tapestry from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.74.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

