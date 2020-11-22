Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,130 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Michael E. Mcbryan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Frome sold 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $111,722.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,908 shares in the company, valued at $333,044.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

HCSG opened at $22.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.40. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $435.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.96 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 93.10%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

