Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 35,355 Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Avangrid by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Avangrid by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGR opened at $46.40 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.31.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Avangrid’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

