Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 10,848 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 70.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

CRWD stock opened at $145.72 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $153.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.46.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 24,951 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $3,805,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total transaction of $3,387,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 885,293 shares of company stock worth $119,709,887. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

