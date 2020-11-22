Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,711 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of REX American Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after buying an additional 26,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 420,818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,193,000 after buying an additional 19,957 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 31,478 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of REX American Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

REX American Resources stock opened at $82.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $514.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.70 and a beta of 1.29. REX American Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $98.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.59.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. REX American Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. Analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

REX American Resources Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.