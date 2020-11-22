Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 137,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 549.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Navient by 34.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Navient by 24.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of NAVI opened at $9.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.83. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NAVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush upgraded Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Compass Point reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.