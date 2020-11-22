Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in FibroGen by 18.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on FibroGen in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 15,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $763,853.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,201,191.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,970,662.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,425 shares of company stock worth $1,554,175 in the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FibroGen stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. FibroGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.25.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.15. The business had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.49 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

