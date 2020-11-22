Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,453 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 69.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 30,847 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 121,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 261.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

NYSE T opened at $28.32 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $201.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.36.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

