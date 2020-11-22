Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of AZZ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in AZZ by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in AZZ by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AZZ by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AZZ alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AZZ has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

AZZ stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.55 and a beta of 1.39. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.02 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 20th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.