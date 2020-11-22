Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NET. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare stock opened at $66.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a current ratio of 9.38. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $71.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of -170.64 and a beta of -0.60.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BTIG Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.56.

In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 450,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $29,440,831.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $1,996,916.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,277,047 shares of company stock worth $71,496,617 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

