Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $3.01 Million in NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 61,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of NorthWestern at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1,007.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $136,188.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NWE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

NYSE NWE opened at $58.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $80.52.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

